Do you recognise man with rucksack officers want to speak to about sexual assaults in Milton Keynes

Police have re-released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.in relation to a series of linked incidents of sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

Three of the incidents occurred between 7.30am and 8.10am on Tuesday, October 5 in central Milton Keynes, and a fourth was later reported, which had occurred on October 4.

On each occasion, a female victim had been walking alone when they were approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted them by touching them inappropriately over their clothing.

CCTV images of the man police would like to speak to in relation to three incidents of sexual assault

None of the victims, three of whom were all aged in their mid to late teens and a third in her 30s, were injured and they are not linked to any previous incidents reported in Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Banfield of Milton Keynes CID said: “This series of incidents occurred within a narrow time frame on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 October.

“We have good reason to believe that the man pictured in the image has important information that could assist this investigation.

“The offences took place on the overbridge behind Central Milton Keynes train station, close to the Wetherspoons pub in Midsummer Boulevard, outside Sainsbury’s on Witan Gate and on Oldbrook Boulevard.

Do you recognise this man police would like to speak to?

“I can confirm that we are not linking these offences to incidents of a similar nature that were reported to the force between 9 and 23 September.

“I would appeal to anybody who recognises the man in the image, or if you are this man, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210450724.