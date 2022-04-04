Do you recognise these men wanted in connection with Milton Keynes assault?

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm on Thursday (31/3) at Midsummer Tap, a pub in Savoy Crescent, when an altercation broke out and spilled out into the external seating area between a group of men.

During the altercation two men assaulted the victim, a man in his teens.

Police say the victim sustained a head injury and received treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police have released CCTV images as part of the investigation

​Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ian O’Bryne, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We believe the men pictured in these CCTV images may have vital information about this offence.

“If you are pictured or you know who the men pictured are then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“You can send us any information via our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43220139734.”