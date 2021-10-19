Do you recognise this man police want to speak to about a burglary in Milton Keynes?

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday 8 September a man entered a property on Stony Stratford High Street and stole an orange Stihl circular saw.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Hodgetts-Tate, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this burglary.

Do you recognise him?

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210404727.