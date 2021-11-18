Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Bletchley.

The robber escaped with £800 following the incident at the Best-one store in Melrose Avenue at around 7.35pm on Friday, October 22.

Police say the victim sounded the audible alarm but the offender told them to put money in a bag and threatened to use a knife.

Do you recognise this man police want to speak to in connection with robbery in Bletchley

The victim put £800 cash in a blue plastic carrier bag and gave it to the offender who then left the store.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa McKinley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the image of this man as we believe they may have information that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this man, or if you are pictured, please get in touch by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210477784.