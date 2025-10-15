Do you recognise this prolific graffiti tagger in Milton Keynes?
And officials from Milton Keynes City Council are urging people to contact them if they recognise him.
They this week released his photo, captured on CCTV near one of his latest scrawls.
They said: “Here’s another tagger we’d appreciate your help tracking down, as this tag appears a lot around the city.”
Last year the council cleaned up more than 5,400 graffiti tags, costing over £200,000.
"That averages to £37 each, though some are more costly to deal with than others due to their location,” said the spokesperson
" If you recognise this person, let us know at [email protected].”