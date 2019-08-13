Dog walker beaten up in "terrifying" broad daylight attack on Milton Keynes street

A dog walker was beaten up by three men as he walked down a street in a terrifying daylight attack.

The victim, who is 40, suffered laceration injuries and bruising and swelling to his face.

Police say he was walking his dog along Bradwell Road in New Bradwell when he was assaulted by an offender who was also walking down the street.

A vehicle, believed to be a black Audi, then pulled over near to them.

Two offenders got out and and joined in assaulting the victim. All three then got into the car and drove away.

But one of the offenders followed the victim home to nearby North Street and pulled up in a a blue Peugeot hatchback to assault him again.

The victim was attended to by paramedics at the scene.

One of the offenders was a white man in his early twenties, with blonde hair and around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build. He was dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue trousers.

Another of the offenders was also a white man in his late thirties or early forties, around 6ft tall with a thin build. He was dressed in a white t-shirt with red and white shorts.

Both of them were in the black Audi.

Investigating officer, PC Nathan Jones is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at 11.40am on Sunday August 4.

He said it was "a terrifying experience" for the victim .

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the areas described at this time to think back to whether they saw or heard anything that could prove to be of help with my investigation.

“I would also like to ask if any passing motorists have dash-cam footage or any homeowners have CCTV that could have potentially captured anything significant.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 43190238959.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.”

* A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault and using violence to secure entry to a premises. He has been released on police bail until 28 August.