Dogs found being bred in 'atrocious conditions' in house on Milton Keynes estate

A report from an eagle-eyed member of the public about a city estate house led to a grim discovery for police.

The person had reported suspicious activity involving dogs at the address, which was on Heelands.

Police officers attended on Saturday and found the house was being used to breed puppies in “atrocious conditions”, said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police.

The dogs were seized by police from the city estate house in Milton Keynes

"Entry was forced and two dogs were rescued and taken to a local vet for treatment,” they added.

"Both dogs are now being cared for in police kennels receiving the love and care that they deserve.”

A 32 year old female has been identified and arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She has been released on police bail whilst the investigation continues.

The police spokesperson said; “The rescuing of these dogs was made possible by the initial report from a member of the public, should you wish to report a crime you can do so via 999 in an emergency only, 101 or online here.”

Anybody who breeds for than three litters of puppies a year must have a special licence from the local authority unless they can prove that none of the puppies have been sold from these litters as puppies or adults.