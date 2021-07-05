Donations pour in to help family of hero dad killed trying to save young boy's life in Milton Keynes

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a superhero dad who died after rushing to the rescue of his neighbour and her children during a domestic dispute.

Richard Woodcock, 38, heard screams from the first floor flat in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, where a two-year-old boy was being held captive by Nigerian footballer Kelvin Igweani.

Tragically, Mr Woodcock's body was found shortly afterwards by police and an inquest last week heard he died of traumatic head injuries.

Hero Richard Woodcock

Igweani, 24, was tasered by police officers and, when that had no effect, a decision was made to shoot. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene.

The little boy had already suffered life-threatening injuries when police arrived and he is still in hospital. His mum and older sister escaped the flat physically unharmed.

Mr Woodcock, who worked as an MK Council highways officer, has been hailed a hero for his intervention in trying to save the child.

"We are devastated Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances, but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy's life," said his devastated family in a statement.

Mr Woodcock's friend Joshua Farrell launched a fundraising page over the weekend to provide financial help for the family.

He said: "As many of you may of heard, Richard Woodcock tragically lost his life when helping save a young boy.

"Those of you who knew Richard, know what an incredible person he was and he showed that right up until his untimely end. Richard was able to make anyone around him chuckle and he made everyone and anyone feel important. He was an amazing father, husband, son, uncle, brother and friend. There isn’t a moment that will go by that he won‘t be sorrowfully missed.

"Richard leaves behind a wife and two children. After speaking to his wife and gaining consent to set up this page, all fund will go to his family. 100% of the money from this page will go to them to help them in anyway they need, whether it be for funeral costs or supporting them through this difficult time."

You can view the fundraising page here. The target was £3000 but already £3250 has been raised.