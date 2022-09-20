'Don't worry - it's not a UFO' say police using drones at night in Milton Keynes

In fact, the object was a special night vision search drone, one of a fleet being used by police to help keep MK and other parts of the Thames Valley force area safe after dark.

The Thames Valley Police rural crime taskforce is using the ‘eye in the sky’ drones to assist with capturing evidence and locating suspects, a spokesman said today.

Police released a photo of the spaceship-like drone, complete with the mysterious beam of light, during one rehearsal session.

Is it an alien invasion> No, it's a police drone.

The spokesman said: “The team recently practised their flying skills at night utilising the search light...Hopefully people in the area didn’t think PS Maris was being abducted by aliens.”

Last week the fleet of drones was used in Windsor as part of the security preparations for the Queen’s funeral.

The Thames Valley Police Mounted Section is carrying out patrols in and around the town centre, said the spokesman.

He added: “Another team able to see above the crowds is our drone unit, flying high and live streaming to pilots on the ground who are on the lookout for anything suspicious.”

A Thames Valley Police drone provides an eye in the sky at night

The drone sessions at night have caused some residents to wonder if they had seen a UFO,

One woman posted on social media : “Saw it last night...the silent big orange light. I really wondered what on earth it was and my husband didn't believe me.

Glad to know I haven't lost the plot.”

Another person had a more serious concern. “Will these things be used to spy on people in the future?” he wrote.

Police drones can be used in a variety of incidents such as searching for missing people, responding to major incidents, capturing aerial crime scene imagery, at road traffic collisions, large public events and other policing operations.