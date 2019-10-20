Double murder at house party sends shockwaves through Milton Keynes

Double murder investigation after two boys are stabbed to death in Milton Keynes last night.

Two 17-year-old boys have been stabbed to death in Milton Keynes.

The stabbings took place at a property in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley just before midnight last night.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Two adult men were also injured in the incident and have been taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have now launched a double murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

It is believed there was a party or gathering going on in the house at the time.

The boys' next of kin have been informed and are this morning being supported by specialist officers.

Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintenent Ian Hunter said: "Thames Valley Police is in the early stages of a double murder investigation after two teenage boys have tragically died in this shocking incident. Our priorities at this time are to conduct a thorough investigation and to support those who have been affected. Officers are currently at the scene which has been cordoned off and members of the public are asked to avoid the area."

He added: "I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could help with our enquiries or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Archford Croft at around the time of the incident around midnight. Even if you think details may be insignificant, please come forward and speak to police. I would also ask that anyone who has any information about what has happened to contact police."

Anyone who has any information about what has happened should contact police via the 24-hour 101 number, quoting URN 1761 19/10.

Otr they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.