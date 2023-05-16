News you can trust since 1981
Dramatic police chase through Milton Keynes town ends in stolen car flipping 'faster than a pancake'

Police used a stinger device on its tyres

By Sally Murrer
Published 16th May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

A high speed car chase around Bletchley on Sunday ended abruptly when police used a tyre stinger.

The stolen Astra had failed to stop for officers and, when they pursued it, rammed a police BMW.

An armed response vehicle (ARV) was called but the driver continued to evade them.

The car flipped right over at the end of the police pursuit
The car flipped right over at the end of the police pursuit
A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately for them the whole squad including #roadspolicing and #ARV was out and, after having his tyres stung, the driver got flipped quicker than a pancake on pancake day.”

Stinging systems use steel spikes that penetrate tyres and deflate them in a regulated manner.

The spokesman said: “The car was stolen and on false plates. The driver was uninjured and has been arrested for dangerous driving, drug driving, drug possession, failing to stop and theft of the car.

"He's currently enjoying one of our fine en-suite cells before hopefully a spell in prison.”

Police captured the car on camera
Police captured the car on camera

The 34-year-old man is due to appear in court shortly.