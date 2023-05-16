Dramatic police chase through Milton Keynes town ends in stolen car flipping 'faster than a pancake'
Police used a stinger device on its tyres
A high speed car chase around Bletchley on Sunday ended abruptly when police used a tyre stinger.
The stolen Astra had failed to stop for officers and, when they pursued it, rammed a police BMW.
An armed response vehicle (ARV) was called but the driver continued to evade them.
A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately for them the whole squad including #roadspolicing and #ARV was out and, after having his tyres stung, the driver got flipped quicker than a pancake on pancake day.”
Stinging systems use steel spikes that penetrate tyres and deflate them in a regulated manner.
The spokesman said: “The car was stolen and on false plates. The driver was uninjured and has been arrested for dangerous driving, drug driving, drug possession, failing to stop and theft of the car.
"He's currently enjoying one of our fine en-suite cells before hopefully a spell in prison.”
The 34-year-old man is due to appear in court shortly.