Drink driver charged after fatal road traffic collision in Newport Pagnell

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving while over the limit following a fatal road traffic collision in Newport Pagnell.

David Brightman, aged 32, of Heaney Close, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes, was sent a postal requisition charged with two counts of causing death by careless driving.

The charges are in relation to a collision that happened in Westbury Lane at about 8.05pm on 6 April this year.

A pedestrian, a 64-year-old woman from Newport Pagnell, died after a collision involving a Vauxhall vehicle.

Brightman is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 19 November.