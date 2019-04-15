Drink driver jailed for killing woman in Newport Pagnell

A 32-year-old man has been jailed for causing death while drink-driving in Newport Pagnell.

David Brightman, aged 32, of Heaney Close, Newport Pagnell, has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court today (April 15).

Jailed David Brightman

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Brightman pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink.

Senior Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown said: “On Friday April 6 2018, 64-year-old Ann Waters was walking her dog along with her daughter on Westbury Lane, Newport Pagnell.

“During the walk at around 8.08pm Mrs Waters was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka, which was being driven by David Brightman.

“Brightman was arrested at the scene and following an investigation by Thames Valley Police he was charged.

“Our commitment in policing the roads is unwavering towards preventing the distress and misery caused by driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Such behaviour on our roads has far-reaching effects not just for the impaired driver, but for any innocent road users affected by their destructive decisions. It is disappointing that some people still take that risk

“The lives of individuals and their families can be torn apart through a combination of physical, psychological and legal consequences and my thoughts go out to the family and friends of Ann Waters.

“Too many people continue to be complacent about the realities of the risks of causing deaths and serious injuries by impaired driving. That’s why we want everyone to be clear about their responsibilities, and have respect for each other on the road.

“Our message is simple – don’t mix drink or drugs with driving, they may stay longer in your system than you think and the consequences can devastate all those involved – it’s not worth the risk.”