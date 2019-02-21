Driver arrested after Class A Drugs and £10,000 cash found in spot check in Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A man was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs yesterday (Wednesday) after a simple spot check by road police. Officers found a Large amount of Class A drugs and approximately £10,000 in cash. Photo from the scene The man is now charged and demanded to court. Knife-wielding teenagers commit spate of robberies in Milton Keynes Man arrested for assault following disturbance in Milton Keynes