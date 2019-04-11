Driver convicted of manslaughter in Milton Keynes

Mark Croxton has been convicted of manslaughter after he deliberately drove a car at 46-year-old man, who later died as a result of his injuries.

Croxton, aged 41, of Stanbridge Court, Stony Stratford pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The charge is in connection with the death of Graham Cox, who died following an incident in Fen Street, Brooklands on July 28 last year.

Croxton deliberately drove a car at Mr Cox, causing him serious injuries and required him to be taken to hospital.

He died the next day in hospital as a result of the injuries.

Croxton was arrested the next day, July 29, and then charged on November 19 last year.

He will be sentenced at Luton Crown Court on May 10.

Investigating officer DCI Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a horrifying incident where a car was deliberately driven at Mr Cox, causing him serious injuries which sadly claimed his life.

“Mr Cox was clearly a very much loved son, father and grandfather.

“I would like to command his family and friends for their support to the investigation. They acted in a dignified way throughout despite the enormous pain they must have felt.”