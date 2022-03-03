Driver had knife pulled on him in Milton Keynes when confronted by two men walking in the road

A driver had a knife pulled on him in Milton Keynes when he was confronted by two men who were walking in the road.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of affray and possession of a knife, which occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (1/3) in Princes Way.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was driving along Princes Way when he was confronted by two men walking in the road, with one of the offenders producing a knife.

The two offenders then ran off towards the Brunel Centre, Bletchley.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

One of the offenders is described as a black man, aged in his late teens, and was wearing a blue jacket, black bottoms, blue trainers and a blue face mask.

The other offender is also described as a black man, aged in his late teens, and was wearing a black jacket and black bottoms.

Investigating officer, PC Kevin Simmons, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information which could help our investigation, to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could be useful, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220092286.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”