Driver jailed for manslaughter of pedestrian in Milton Keynes

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after deliberately driving a car at a pedestrian, who later died of his injuries.

Mark Croxton, of Snowberry Close, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday to a custodial term of four and a half years. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

Croxton pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter at the same court on 10 April this year.

The charge is in connection with the death of 46-year-old Graham Cox, who died following an incident in Fen Street, Brooklands on June 28 2018.

Croxton deliberately drove a car at Mr Cox, causing him serious injuries which required him to be taken to hospital.

He tragically died the next day in hospital as a result of the injuries.

Croxton was arrested the next day, June 29, and then charged on November 19 last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a terrible incident during which a car was deliberately driven at Mr Cox, causing him serious injuries which resulted in his death.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Mr Cox’s family, who have acted with the utmost dignity throughout the investigation. Mr Cox was a very well loved son, father and grandfather.”