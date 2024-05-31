Drivers in Thames Valley breathalysed more than anywhere else in England and Wales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data has revealed that more breath tests are completed by drivers in Thames Valley than anywhere else in England and Wales.

Analysis of Home Office data by breathalyser firm AlcoSense reveals that 12,277 roadside breath tests were undertaken by Thames Valley Police in 2022.

This means drivers across Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire are breathalysed more often than anywhere else in the country.

This figure almost doubled the amount of tests taken by drivers in Surrey.

A total of 1,722 Thames Valley motorists were found to be ‘over the limit’ – the fifth highest number in England and Wales.

However the failure rate at 14% was lower than the national average of 17%.

“I’d like to see other forces follow the example of Thames Valley Police,” says Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense Laboratories.

“If you drink four pints of medium-strong beer or four large glasses of wine, it can take as long as 14 hours for the alcohol to clear your system.

“At the drink-drive limit in England and Wales you are 13 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than when sober”.

Nationally there were 260 deaths where a motorist was over the drink drive limit - including 40 in the South-East, an alarming increase of 18% over the previous year and the highest since 2009. Drunk drivers accounted for 17% of all road fatalities.