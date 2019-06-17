Drug-driving offence sparks police appeal in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information following a drink-drive offence in Bletchley.

On October 12 2018 a man driving a black Renault Clio was found to be driving over the prescribed drug drive limit after being stopped by officers at a Tesco store in Bletchley.

Do you recognise this man?

We would like to identify the man pictured as he may have vital information with regards to this incident.

Investigating officer PC Phil Duthie of the Roads Policing Unit in Milton Keynes, said: “We would like to identify the man pictured as we think he has information which could help with this investigation.

“If you know who this man is, please contact police.”

If you have any information with regards to this, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43180312492 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.