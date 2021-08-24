Drug finds at Milton Keynes prison hits five-year high

Drug finds at Woodhill prison hit a five-year high last year, figures reveal.

Ministry of Justice data reveals 135 searches uncovered drugs within HMP Woodhill in the year to March – significantly up from 91 the previous year.

It was also the highest number since comparable records began in 2016-17.

Cannabis is the most commonly found drug at Woodhill

The most commonly-found drug – where the type was specified – was cannabis, with 70 seizures made over the year.

The MoJ figures also show the number of seizures of other banned item in prisons last year.

At HMP Woodhill, officers discovered mobile phones on 229 occasions, alcohol 95 times and weapons on 155 occasions.

A report by the prisons inspector on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic stated some prisoners across England and Wales had turned to using drugs because of chronic boredom and isolation.

Across England and Wales, the number of drug finds in prisons fell 6% to 20,300 in 2020-21 – a reduction Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service has linked to restrictions placed on prisons during the pandemic.

However, there was an increase in discoveries of psychoactive substances – the most commonly-found drug type nationally – and cocaine.

In March last year a five-tier restriction scale was imposed on prisons in a bid to protect inmates and staff from the spread of Covid-19.

They ranged from ongoing testing if there was no case in a prison, to a full lockdown if there was an active outbreak – which meant no time outside for prisoners and meals served only at cell doors.

In an annual report for 2020-21, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for England and Wales said out of 70 prisoners interviewed across six prisons, most had spent the pandemic locked in their cells for more than 22 hours a day.

The report added: "Some prisoners had turned to using drugs to manage their isolation and chronic boredom."

Frances Crook, chief executive of penal reform charity the Howard League, said drugs were a "scourge" in prisons.

She added: "They have a devastating impact on the lives of prisoners and their families, and we know that the number of confiscations recorded even before the pandemic did not tell the whole story about the true scale of the problem."

The charity wants the Government to focus less on the tightening prison security and more on building relationships and working with prisoners through training and exercise to combat the issue.

Since 2016, HMPPS said it had taken measures to target the supply of banned items in prisons.

They included a rollout of specialist search teams, new airport-style scanners and mobile phone detection technology.

But mandatory random drug testing has been severely disrupted during the pandemic year, the service acknowledged.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Our £100 million investment to bolster security through X-ray body scanners and extra searches continues to stop drugs getting into the hands of prisoners.