Drunk Milton Keynes driver who caused the death of his friend is punished with prison

A young man has been jailed after his drunken and careless driving caused the death of his friend.

Tyler Wilkins, aged 20, of Huxley Close in Newport Pagnell, was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment yesterday (Monday) at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving whilst over the legal limit of alcohol.

The court heart he was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa , which was involved in a collision in Crawley Road, North Crawley, on at around 9.50pm on December 10 2022.

Sadly, 19-year-old Aidan Webb from Newport Pagnell was a passenger in the vehicle and he died at the scene.

Three other passengers, all aged in their late teens, were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The driver, Wilkins, was arrested the same day as part of the Thames Valley Police investigation.

He must now serve his prison sentence as well as being banned from driving for seven years. The court ordered he take an extended re-rest when he is released from jail. .

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Philip Hanham, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I hope this sentencing demonstrates how seriously Thames Valley Police takes careless driving and drink-driving.

“Wilkins should not have driven his car after consuming alcohol that the level in his blood was one and a half times the legal limit.

“I hope this serves as a message to other road users that it is totally unacceptable to get behind a wheel after consuming alcohol.

The sergeant added: “Tragically, as a result of Wilkins’ actions, a young man, a friend, a brother and a son was lost in Aiden’s passing. This was a needless and avoidable tragedy.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us, remain with Aiden’s family, who have shown great dignity and patience while we brought this case to court.”

Aidan’s family said after the case: “The last 21 months have been unbearable for our family and although we are happy that we can finally draw a line under this court process, nothing will take away from the fact that Aidan was killed by a drunk driver who chose to drive a car that was not road worthy.

"The faulty automatic brakes, bald tyre as well as driving with a space saver tyre for several weeks shows the lack of consideration given to Aidan as well as the other passengers.

They added: “We call for all drivers who kill whilst over the limit to have a lifetime driving ban.

“We would like to thank our family and friends, Thames Valley Police for their continued support throughout as well as the first responders who attended to Aidan at the scene.”

His family said: “He lit up every room and touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with. His sense of humour was infectious, as was his cheeky smile, and he had that rare ability to lift anyone's mood."

They said he "adored" his younger brother Lewis, his parents Angela and Scott and each of his many friends.

