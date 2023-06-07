Drunken man arrested for driving a LAWNMOVER at night down busy Milton Keynes dual carriageway

Traffic police in MK have spoken out about their “weird” call-out last night (Tuesday) to deal with a ride-on lawnmower being driven drunkenly down a busy dual carriageway at night.

Several members of the public had called 999 when they spotted the machine, which had no lights, on the A4146, which leads from Leighton Buzzard to Junction 14 of the M1 in Milton Keynes.

"I actually thought I was seeing things,” said one driver. “You don’t expect to see a sit-on mower trundling along a dual carriageway after dark. People were beeping at it but the driver seemed oblivious.”

TVP Roads Policing officers arrest the lawnmower driver, whose face has been obscured for legal reasons

South Central Ambulance Service was so concerned that they sent out an ambulance to drive behind the mower, flashing its blue lights to keep other motorists safe until police arrived.

TVP Roads Policing officers got the scene shortly afterwards to stop the driver in his tracks as he reached Bletchley.

A spokesman said: “In Milton Keynes we see weird and wonderful sights every day, but even we are shocked by what we find sometimes.”

“Our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust were so concerned that they drove behind the male rider with blue lights on to warn other motorists.”