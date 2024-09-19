E-fit image released by police after 'frightening' sexual assault in Milton Keynes
At around 3.30pm on August 29, a girl aged in her mid-teens, was walking from Fairfields towards New Bradwell.
The route took her through Wolverton, and when she was near to Tesco, walking through an alleyway, a man approached her and spoke to her inappropriately.
He grabbed hold of the victim by her arms and inappropriately touched her over her clothing and kissed her.
The offender walked away when a member of the public walked into the same alleyway, jumping onto a bike and riding off.
The man depicted is thought to be 5ft 7ins tall with a wide build and a double chin.
He is described as being around 50-years-old with dark to light messy spiked grey hair.
He was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved quarter-zipped jumper and navy blue bottoms.
Investigating officer PC Charlie Mauger said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who thankfully was not injured in the incident.
“I am releasing this e-fit depicting the suspect, and I would ask anybody who recognising this individual to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I would also ask anybody who believes they may have witnessed this incident to contact us.
“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240429030.
“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”