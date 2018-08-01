e-fit issued in hunt for pizza robbery suspect in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Milton Keynes.

On Friday (July 27) at around 11pm the victim, a man in his thirties, was delivering pizza in Kingsfold, New Bradville, when he was approached by another man with a knife and was told to hand them over. The pizza order and delivery bags were taken.

The offender is described as a white man in his thirties, bald with hair around the side of his head and a goatee beard. He had a foreign accent and was wearing a short sleeve t-shirt, black trousers or jeans.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kim McHugh said: “We continue to investigate this serious incident and have released an e-fit of the offender.

“If you recognise the offender in the e-fit, please get in touch, also if you have any further information that could assist we would ask you to also get in touch.

“You can do this by reporting online at our website using the reference number ‘43180229406’ or by calling the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the same reference number.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111."