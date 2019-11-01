E-fit released after cyclist is attacked and robbed by group of teens in Milton Keynes

Police have released an E-Fit of an robber who assaulted a cyclist during a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking through a car park between Avebury Boulevard and Midsummer Boulevard when he was approached by three teenage boys on bicycles.

Do you recognise this person?

Following an altercation, one of the offenders got off his bicycle and threw it at the victim, before punching him.

The victim continued to be punched and kicked on the floor, with the other boys possibly joining in the assault.

During this incident the victim’s phone was taken from his pocket.

The three boys then fled the scene on their bicycles towards Campbell Park.

The victim required treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

The offender depicted in the e-fit is described as a boy, about 17-years-old, mixed-race, and approximately 5ft 10ins with a large build.

He was wearing a grey hooded top at the time of the offence.

It happened at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, September 25.

PC Jodie Parsons said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident or who may recognise the boy depicted in this E-fit image to please come forward.

“If anyone has any information, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190297413, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”