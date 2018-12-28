E-fit released following attempted kidnap of teenage girl in Milton Keynes

Police are releasing an E-fit image of a man officers would like to speak to regarding an attempted kidnap in Milton Keynes.

At around 10.30am on 15 November, the victim, a teenage girl, was waiting at a bus stop on V8 Marlborough Street, near Tinkers Bridge.

A vehicle pulled up alongside her and a man got out and then offered to take her to where she needed to go. The offender then grabbed the victim’s arm and tried to pull her towards the car.

She managed to resist the offender’s grip and he got back in his car and drove away.

The offender is described as a white man, aged approximately 22 or 23, of a slim build and has short brown hair. He had bushy eyebrows and a beard.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a green, left hand drive car. The make and model are unknown.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Wayne Watson, of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in or around the area at this time who may have seen this incident.

“Luckily the victim was not injured and managed to break away from the offender’s grip, but we are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote the reference 43180349546.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.