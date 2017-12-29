E-fit released in connection with robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have released an e-fit image in connection with a robbery in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police have released an e-fit image in connection with a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on October 4 outside Bargain Booze and One Stop in High Street, Two Mile Ash between 8.45pm and 9pm.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was getting into her car when she was approached from behind by a man.

He grabbed her purse and attempted to pull it free. The victim then turned to face him and a struggle ensued.

The offender managed to take the purse before leaving on foot.

He is a white man, about 5ft 7ins tall, aged about 20. He was clean shaven, with short brown hair and was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up and dark coloured jogging trousers.

Investigating officer PC Rosie Everitt said: “We are working to trace the man depicted in this e-fit.

“If you recognise him, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation into this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”