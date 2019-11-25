E-fit released of burglar who was chased for a mile through Milton Keynes by his victim

Thames Valley Police is releasing an e-fit image after a burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.10pm on Monday 18 November, the victims, a man and woman in their 30s, returned home to their property on School Lane in Castlethorpe to find a man committing a burglary.

Do you recognise this man?

The male victim chased the offender for around a mile through the centre of the village.

Foreign currency and number of personal items were stolen from the property.

The offender is described as a white man in his late 20s/early 30s, just under 6ft tall with short dark hair. At the time of the offence he was wearing a black jacket and dark trousers.

Designated Investigator, David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “If you witnessed this incident, have any information, or think you recognise the offender from the description and e-fit provided, please get in touch.

School Lane, Castlethorpe, MK

“You can make a report online, or call 101 quoting reference 43190360657.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”