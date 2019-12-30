Each prisoner costs £200 a day to keep in Milton Keynes jail

THE cost of keeping one inmate in Woodhill prison is up to £200 a DAY, an investigation has claimed

The bill, which totals £81,847 a year for each prisoner, is highlighted in a scrutiny carried out by a national newspaper.

HMP Woodhill

It showed the costs of the average prison in the UK were around £118 per day per inmate - £43,213 a year. But Woodhill, which has held violent and high secure prisoners, worked out almost double.

The Sun on Sunday team also compared the cost of running UK prisons to those abroad.

In France the bill for the average lag is just £91 a day, in Spain it is £50 and in Portugal it is £34 a day. In Greece it is just £5.

Tory MP Philip Davies said: “It is clear from The Sun on Sunday investigation that the cost of running prisons is soaring out of control.

“It’s time for a full re-evaluation of the system. Money should be focused on keeping dangerous offenders locked up securely and in rehabilitation, not all the frills and luxuries. It can’t be right that prison expenditure is rising, yet the problems inside are getting worse.”

Meanwhile the spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Alliance group, James Roberts, said: “The bill for criminals serving time at Her Majesty’s pleasure should not be so painful for taxpayers...Cutting down on perks such as TV and contesting prison compensation payments are easy ways of bringing the bills down.”

The cost of running jails in the UK has been increased by new spending schemes that includes buying portable fridges and in-cell phone lines for prisoners.

The phone scheme has so far cost £10m to equip 20 jails. It is due to be rolled out to 50 more by March.