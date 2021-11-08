Elderly and much-loved dog is stolen from owner's back garden in Milton Keynes
Police are asking for witnesses to the theft
A 12-year-old springer spaniel has been stolen from a back garden in Milton Keynes, say police.
The dog was taken from the owner's garden in Neath Hill between 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday) and 7.50am this morning.
"Understandably the owner is extremely distressed," said a police spokesman.
He has asked people to share the photo of the dog and is urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43210504216.