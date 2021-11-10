Elderly dog stolen from back garden in Milton Keynes is found, say police

A working gundog stolen from her kennel in a back garden has been reunited with her owners.

English springer spaniel Cleo was taken from her heated kennel in Neath Hill on Sunday.

Aged 12, she was on medication for a serious condition and awaiting surgery, said her distraught owner.

Cleo is safely back with her owner

Police appealed for witnesses to the theft or for anybody who had seen liver and white Cleo.

Today officers announced that the dog had been found.

A police spokesman said: "We are pleased to inform you that the dog has been found safe and well and returned home. The investigation is ongoing and this incident is still being treated as a theft."