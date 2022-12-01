Elderly woman hit with branch by two boys in attempted Milton Keynes mugging

An elderly woman was struck with a branch during an attempted mugging in Milton Keynes.

On Monday (28 November) a woman in her 70s was struck over the head with the object while walking through an underpass.

Since the incident, A 13-year-old boy from Milton Keynes and a 12-year-old boy from Essex were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Two boys have been arrested in connection to the assault

They have both been released on bail, Thames Valley Police confirms.

At around 1pm on Monday the woman was walking through an underpass near to Central Retail Park, Patriot Drive.

She was walking through the route while using an assistance trolley.

Two boys passed the victim and took an interest in her trolley.

They asked questions about how it worked, trying to distract her while they looked through her bag.

She asked them to stop and the offenders hit her across the head with a branch they were holding.

The victim suffered two black eyes and a cut to her eye, which required stitches.

She was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital, but Thames Valley Police confirms she has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who saw this altercation occur or anyone who has any information in relation to this incident.

“Please get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220535856.