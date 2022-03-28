Elderly woman suffers critical injuries in traffic collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in which a woman in her 70s suffered serious injuries.

At around 6.15am yesterday (Sunday), a black Volkswagen Golf and a grey Peugeot 107 were involved in a collision, which subsequently involved two parked vehicles also being struck, in Bow Brickhill Road.

The collision resulted in the occupants of the Golf and the Peugeot being taken to hospital.

Police are seeking witnesses

The driver of the Golf, a 21-year-old man from Dunstable, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The driver of the Peugeot sustained extensive injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she remains in a critical condition.

Investigating officer PC Richard Martin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43220132492.