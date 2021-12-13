Emergency 'Safe Hub' launched at Central Milton Keynes to protect people on a night out at the busiest time of year

A Safe Hub has been launched to protect people on a night out in Central Milton Keynes during the run up to Christmas and New Year.

Police have worked in partnership with St John Ambulance, MYMiltonKeynes - Business Improvement District and Milton Keynes Counci to open the facility,.

It part of an ongoing commitment to deliver a safe night time economy within Milton Keynes. It has an onsite treatment centre, which can deliver emergency first aid and support the safeguarding of vulnerable people.

The MK Safe Hub

Police will have a presence at the Hub, along with St John Ambulance staff.

The project is jointly funded by MYMiltonKeynes - Business Improvement District and Milton Keynes Council.

Inspector Ross Gehnich from Milton Keynes Police Station said: “The hub is a fantastic facility which demonstrates the commitment of Thames Valley Police and our partners to ensuring a safe night time economy in Milton Keynes.” “In addition to providing emergency first aid, it also serves as a focal point for those needing support whilst on a night out.”