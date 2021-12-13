Emergency 'Safe Hub' launched at Central Milton Keynes to protect people on a night out at the busiest time of year
It offers first aid and police support to anyone feeling vulnerable
A Safe Hub has been launched to protect people on a night out in Central Milton Keynes during the run up to Christmas and New Year.
Police have worked in partnership with St John Ambulance, MYMiltonKeynes - Business Improvement District and Milton Keynes Counci to open the facility,.
It part of an ongoing commitment to deliver a safe night time economy within Milton Keynes. It has an onsite treatment centre, which can deliver emergency first aid and support the safeguarding of vulnerable people.
Police will have a presence at the Hub, along with St John Ambulance staff.
The project is jointly funded by MYMiltonKeynes - Business Improvement District and Milton Keynes Council.
Inspector Ross Gehnich from Milton Keynes Police Station said: “The hub is a fantastic facility which demonstrates the commitment of Thames Valley Police and our partners to ensuring a safe night time economy in Milton Keynes.” “In addition to providing emergency first aid, it also serves as a focal point for those needing support whilst on a night out.”
The hub was at The Hub, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes over the weekend. It will also be present on a number of key dates on the run up to Christmas and the New Year.