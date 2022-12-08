England rugby star Lewis Ludlam helps steers young people in Milton Keynes away from gangs and knives

England rugby star Lewis Ludlam is pitching in to steer young people in MK away from gangs and knife crime and improve their mental health.

The 26-year-old flanker is captain of Northampton Saints RFC and ambassador for Northampton Saints Foundation, which runs two hubs in MK.

Advertisement

One is at Top Jump and the other is at Bletchley Rugby Club. Both support young people through a special Engage programme to help young people return to full-time education.

Northampton Saints captain Lewis Ludlam is pictured with the Foundation’s Managing Director Catherine Deans.

The programme uses the values of rugby ton develop confidence and skills and improve mental wellbeing.

Youngsters who would have been placed on a waiting list to access mental health services in the city are supported through the Bletchley Hub, giving them the chance to get the help they need much sooner.

Advertisement

While Lewis’ career continues to set English rugby alight, he knows only too well how easy it can be for young people to stray onto a very different path.

At a young age, he witnessed the devastating effects of gang culture at close hand having seen members of his own family face their own struggle. While Lewis stresses he was never involved personally, he is determined to use his experience to educate others about the dangers and support young people to build positive futures for themselves.

Advertisement

He said: “I’ve seen how hard it can be and I know how difficult it is to get the right support. That’s why I’m so happy to be an ambassador for Northampton Saints Foundation, to show young people what’s possible, engage with them and inspire them to build a brighter future.

“It’s an important time now, particularly with the cost-of-living crisis taking hold, and the work of the foundation is perhaps more important now than ever. Young people in our communities need our help and I’m determined to do everything I can to support them.”

Advertisement

.“Rugby has given me everything but now I feel it’s time for me to give something back. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the young people – I’m sure they can teach me something too!”