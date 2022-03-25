Enhanced police powers in Milton Keynes extended for another 24 hours following more knife crime

A Section 60 Order currently in place in Bletchley has been extended for a further 24 hours.

The order re-instated from 10.35am today (25/3) will run until 10.35am tomorrow (26/3) and cover the Lakes Estate (shown in map).

It has been put in place following an incident on Wednesday (23/3) in which a man threatened another man with a knife in Serpentine Court.

A Section 6O Order will be in place until 10.35am tomorrow (26/3) and cover the Lakes Estate in Bletchley (shown in map)

A man has been arrested and another man has been charged.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “We have extended the Section 60 today to provide ongoing reassurance to the community and prevent further disorder.

“Temporarily enhancing our stop and search powers with this order increases our ability to take knives off the streets, protect the public and prevent further violence.

“You will see more officers around the Lakes Estate if you have any questions or concerns please do speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

> A 19-year-old man from Bletchley was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and has been released on police bail.