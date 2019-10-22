'Estate's local centre has become a haven for drug dealers in Milton Keynes'

A rundown local centre has become a haven for drug dealers who trade from an underpass outside the shops claims a local councillor.

Now a councillor is calling for the South Furzton facility to be improved, restored and fitted with CCTV.

Councillor Nigel Long at the centre

The Blackmoor Gate centre needs "significant" work, says Labour councillor and Cabinet member Nigel Long.

"There is a problem with drug dealing in the evening with young dealers using the underpass at the shops to escape under the A421 Standing Way, the H8, into West Bletchley," he said.

"The rooftops of the shops need repairing and the sign to the centre needs restoring. Improved markings at the entrance and exit to the shops are needed," said Cllr Long.

"However, in talking to shop owners there is a problem with the costs associated with improving the centre. The business rates are already seen as high.”

He added: “I have been talking to the council about improving the shops, improving lighting and perhaps even installing some CCTV and cycle barriers. I am suggesting the costs that fall on shop owners are spread over several years.”

Cllr Long has also written to Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Councils to see if they can help fund the work.