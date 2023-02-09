Evil Milton Keynes murderer to be the subject of new four-part true crime drama on BBC One

A new four-part true crime drama is to be made for BBC One based on a Milton Keynes murderer who is still behind bars.

Former church minister’s son Benjamin Field, who lived in Olney, was jailed for a minimum of 36 years in 2019 for killing 69-year-old deeply religious Peter Farquhar, an elderly gentleman scholar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard how 31-year-old Field plotted to kill the respected teacher after entering into a gay marriage with him. He drugged his food and gave him neat alcohol until he was a "shambling wreck" of his former self at his Maids Moreton home.

Sheila Hancock and Timothy Spall will play Field's victims in the new BBC drama

Field was cleared of killing Mr Farquhar’s 83-year-old neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, with whom he had a “full blown sexual relationship”, the court heard.

He encouraged both pensioners to change their wills in his favour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extraordinary and depraved tale will now be replayed in the new BBC One drama called The Sixth Commandment. Filming has already started but it is in and around Bristol and Bath instead of Milton Keynes and Maids Moreton.

The drama is written by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal, The Pale Horse), and produced by Wild Mercury Productions (a Banijay UK Company) and True Vision Productions.

Murderer Ben Field is now behind bars

The cast includes Timothy Spall (Mr Turner, Spencer), Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax, Sanditon, Dinner Ladies), Éanna Hardwicke (Lakelands, Normal People), Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Salisbury Poisonings), Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches, Great Canal Journeys), Ben Bailey Smith (The Split, Andor), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Adrian Rawlins (Baptiste, Chernobyl) and Amanda Root (Summerland, Unforgotten).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall), and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

“It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations.”

He added: “The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial. While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann’s lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends.”

Peter Farquhar was murdered by Ben Field

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Farquhar is Timothy Spall, who said: “When I received Sarah Phelps’ brilliant scripts I knew this was an essential story to tell. I am honoured to be playing the remarkable Peter Farquhar and hope I do him justice, which is the very least he deserves.”

Anne Reid said: “I found the story of the Sixth Commandment extremely disturbing and I feel a great sense of responsibility in portraying this good, kind, trusting woman, Ann, who was so cruelly deceived.”

Éanna Hardwicke, who is playing Field, said: “Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin nourished the lives of many in their time and Sarah’s writing beautifully draws out the richness of their lives and the positive impact they had while exploring the callousness and cruelty brought into their home by someone they trusted.”