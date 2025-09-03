A Milton Keynes man described as one of the UK’s most evil killers has won the right to appeal the conviction that earned him a 37 year jail sentence.

Benjamin Field was 28 when he was convicted six years ago for the murder of Peter Farquhar, a 69-year-old Christian gentleman scholar he had duped into having a sexual relationship and even a gay ‘marriage’ with him.

Field’s motive was to successfully persuade Mr Farquar to change his will in his favour so he could inherit his money.

He spiked the pensioner’s food and drinks with drugs, causing him to fear he was losing his mind, until one final whisky, encouraged by Field, caused his death in October 2015 at his Maids Moreton home.

Benjamin Field

The court heard Field “suffocated” his victim with a pillow to ensure he was dead.

With a massive police investigation yet to begin, Field, who was from Olney, moved on to wooing Mr Farquhar’s neighbour, 83-year-old spinster and retired headteacher Ann Moore-Martin.

Again, he duped the pensioner into thinking she was in love with him, persuading her to change her will before she died 18 months later.

It was after Miss Moore-Martin’s death that suspicions grew, leading to a massive investigation by Thames Valley Police and even an exhumation of a grave.

Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin were both Field's victims

At Oxford Crown Court in August 2019, Field was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 36 years, for the murder of Peter Farquhar.

The prosecution case was that Field had manipulated Mr Farquhar into changing his will and then killed him by giving him whisky and encouraging him to drink it, making it look as if he had drunk himself to death.

During the trial, Field admitted to faking relationships with both pensioners to persuade them to alter their wills, but denied he played a role in their deaths.

The defence argued as a matter of law that an individual’s deceptive conduct could amount to murder only if the deception was as to the nature of the act, and not as to their intention in committing it. The trial judge ruled against this argument and a jury found Field guilty.

But Field, described during the case as psychopathic, manipulative and highly intelligent, quickly lodged an appeal against his conviction.

He lost, and his conviction was upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2021. An application to re-open the appeal was also refused in March 2022.

However, Field refused to quit and In September 2022, he applied to the The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to consider his case. This is an independent public body that investigates allegations of miscarriages of justice.

Meanwhile, Field’s crimes were the subject of a 2023 BBC drama called The Sixth Commandment. His case also appeared in the Sky series called Britain’s most Evil Killers.

Now, following the CCRC ruling, the case will be referred back to the Court of Appeal to potentially get the murder conviction lifted –allowing Field to be freed.

CCRC guidelines state that they only make such referrals when they believe there is “a good chance of a different outcome”.