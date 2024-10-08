Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The father of a Newport Pagnell man killed in a car accident in which the driver was found to be over the alcohol limit has spoken about the agonising days after his son’s death, and why he wants to work with politicians to get the law changed.

Scott Webb appeared on the BBC’s Question Time when the programme came to Milton Keynes last month, to highlight the amount of time it was taking for the family to get justice, following Aidan Webb’s death in December 2022.

Less than a week later the case was concluded at Aylesbury Crown Court when Tyler Wilkins, 20, from Huxley Close in Newport Pagnell, was jailed for three years and four months for one count of causing death by careless driving whilst over the legal limit of alcohol.

Scott has now spoken exclusively to the Citizen about the days after Aidan’s death, in December 2022, saying he wants to highlight what families experience just after such a tragic, life-changing incident.

Scott Webb, left, pictured with his son Aidan, who was killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, in December 2022

“Two days later we had to write a statement and a tribute to Aidan, even though we were in no position to function then, as we had barely slept and our heads were all over the place,” he recalled.

“Whenever I see statements from families on TV after something horrible like this happens, I now really understand what they are going through.”

Aidan died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, and Scott recalled going to see his son’s body in hospital.

“He walked out the door fine, then four hours later we have to go and see Aidan’s body in hospital,” he said.

Scott Webb speaking about the issue on the BBC's Question Time programme

“He didn’t look like the same person, and had lost some teeth.

“We got to a point when we couldn’t see the body anymore because the funeral director said it was starting to smell.

“On the TV news the audience will see a picture, feel sympathy, but then move on with their lives.

“I don’t think people understand that families are really left to get on, and it is very difficult.

“To be honest, there is not a great deal of support for families that go through something like this.

“I hate to think what a family goes through without a good support group around them, which fortunately we had.”

Wilkins, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa in the accident that killed Aidan, was jailed for three years and four months, was disqualified from driving for seven years, and will have to take an extended retest.

Scott used his Question Time appearance to call for lifetime bans for drivers whose actions caused fatal accidents, and said he was hoping to work with politicians to get the law changed.

“To me it is a privilege to drive, and I think that privilege should be taken away if you cause a fatal accident,” Scott said.

“If there is that deterrent that you could lose your licence, I hope people would think twice.

“It is likely the defendant will only serve 16 months.

“I don’t know of any other parent in this country who would think that is long enough.

“I think if people aren’t put away for longer, life bans should be introduced.

“I drive, my youngest son is learning, and if the defendant stays in the area after he is released, we could pull up next to them one day in a car, and I don’t feel that is fair.

“I wanted to highlight the issue on Question Time because the subject is very important to me.

“I have written to the Labour MP who was on the panel [Nick Thomas-Symonds].

“Even if the Government could half drink-driving deaths that would be a lasting legacy.

“My main aim is to get a change in the law to introduce life bans, but I want to work with politicians to try and change things.

“If we can stop more families having to go through something like this, I will feel that some sort of good has come from this.”