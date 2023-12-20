News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Eyewitnesses report 'police siege' in Milton Keynes

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:38 GMT
Eyewitnesses have reported what is being described as a 'police siege' in Milton Keynes on Wednesday afternoon.

Several residents have contacted the MK Citizen about a large police presence at an incident in Exebrige, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

"There’s a police siege, it looks like there’s a big thing going on,” the Citizen was told.

We have contacted Thames Valley Police for further details. More on this as we get it.