Eyewitnesses report 'police siege' in Milton Keynes

Eyewitnesses have reported what is being described as a 'police siege' in Milton Keynes on Wednesday afternoon.

Several residents have contacted the MK Citizen about a large police presence at an incident in Exebrige, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

"There’s a police siege, it looks like there’s a big thing going on,” the Citizen was told.