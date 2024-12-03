Faces of 10 men sent to jail in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire during November including attempted murderers and sexual predators

Among them are two men who were found to have committed attempted murder. Another two of the men pictured were jailed following investigations into historic cases where they were found to have sexually abused children.
In all 10 cases, details of these mens’ crimes and sentencing was revealed during November 2024. This list is not exhaustive and other criminals in Buckinghamshire may have been served justice at Aylesbury Crown Court during the past month.
1. Daniel Macintosh
Daniel Macintosh was sentenced to 26 years in prison for attempted murder last month. Macintosh's lengthy jail sentence followed a horrifying incident where he attempted to kill a man in his bed, using a bread knife to stab the victim in his neck. His unprovoked attack took place at the victim's home in Chalfont St Giles. Photo: Thames Valley Police
2. Darren Robertson
Darren Robertson has been jailed for 27 years. He was found guilty of attempted murder. Robertson attacked a woman in her 40s, in High Wycombe, Thames Valley Police said she sustained life-changing injuries. Photo: Thames Valley Police
3. Brian Craig
Brian Craig was jailed for 21 years. He was found guilty of rape and abusing girls in Stone during the 1970s and 1980s. Photo: Thames Valley Police
4. Leam Valentine
Leam Valentine admitted to supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis in Aylesbury and High Wycombe. He was sentenced to five years in jail. Photo: Thames Valley Police