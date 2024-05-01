Faces of 8 Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire thieves, thugs, and drug-dealers jailed in April 2024

The men jailed in April include a car thief, a paedophile, and a known drug dealer
By James Lowson
Published 1st May 2024, 13:34 BST

Eight men received jail sentences for crimes with links to Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes last month.

Here are some of the criminals who operated in the county.

This is not an exhaustive list, but includes some of the men who received the harshest punishments from our legal system.

Many had their hearings at Aylesbury Crown Court, while some were tried further afield.

Here is our rogues gallery for April 2024:

All eight have been sent to jail

1. MCBHnews-01-05-2024-locked up-CENTupload

All eight have been sent to jail Photo: Thames Valley Police

Cunningham was found guilty of sexual assaulting three women in Chalfont St Peter over a four-year period and assaulting a female police officer in Beaconsfield. He was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.

2. Richard Cunningham

Coates admitted to stealing vehicles and driving dangerously to evade police officers. He was caught driving stolen cars in Chalfont St Giles and Slough. He has been jailed for two years.

3. Tommy Coates

Ross, who lived in Milton Keynes, admitted to grooming a girl and having sex with her, he was also found guilty of making indecent images of children. He was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.

4. Christian Ross

