Faces of men jailed in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire in June including murderers and drug dealers

Among them are two murderers who committed domestic killings within our region.

Last month also saw a number of drug dealers receiving custodial sentences across the county.

Our list is not exhaustive and others may have been jailed in the Buckinghamshire area, the information we have gathered is based on convictions reported by Thames Valley Police.

Here are some of the convicts that were sentenced in June:

Jordan Fowler was given a two-year and three months jail sentence for a prolific shopping spree committed throughout Buckinghamshire.

Kie Lalande and Cameron Hayes, both admitted to dealing drugs in the Milton Keynes area. Lalande was sentenced to two years in prison, while Hayes received 22 months in prison.

Peter Kindell was found guilty of stabbing his neighbour to death in Aylesbury. He is yet to be sentenced for his premeditated attack.