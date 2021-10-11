Family of murdered teenager release tribute to the 'kind and happy' young man

The family of Jay Fathers, who was murdered in Milton Keynes on New Years’ Day, have today released a tribute after his killer was sentenced at Luton Crown Court.

Jay, 18, was stabbed to death after trying to protect his friends from killer Callum Aylett. See the Citizen story here.

His family said: “Jay was a cheeky, happy, loyal and very funny young man. He had the kindest of hearts and always thought of others before himself.

Jay Fathers

“He showed us that night how brave and loyal he truly was by standing up to a coward who was bullying and intimidating and humiliating Jay and his friends."

They added: “Jay loved his football, going to festivals, travelling, and most importantly, he loved spending time with his family...Jay was the most caring and loving son, brother and uncle that anyone could ever wish for.

“The first words said to Jay when he was born were that he was a little solider, and my God, he has lived up to that.

“Jay is our brave little solider, and we are so grateful to have raised such a beautiful, brave young man. We all share so many precious memories with our loving boy that we will hold close to our hearts forever. Jay’s name and his bravery will never be forgotten.

Jay Fathers

“We love you so very much, our sweet boy. Keep on shining up there, our beautiful angel.”