Family pays tribute after hit and run death

The family of a victim at the centre of a murder investigation has paid tribute to him as a loving father and grandfather.

Graham Cox, aged 47, died after a car collided with him in Fen Street, Brooklands.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. But sadly doctors’ efforts could not save him.

Mr Cox was on foot and police believe the car could have been driven at him deliberately.

They launched a murder investigation immediately after his death and three men were arrested.

This week Mr Cox’s family urged anybody with information about the incident to call police. They also released a tribute to him.

The tribute stated: “Graham Charles Cox. Not only a loving son but also a father and a grandfather, leaving behind his mother, daughter, son and two grandsons.

“You were taken way too soon from us and not a day will go by where you’re not in our minds, hearts and spirits.

“As a family we are devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this moment in time.

The family statement added: “Anyone with any information, no matter how small please get in contact with the police.”

Two 41-year-old men and one 46-year-old man, all from Milton Keynes, were arrested in connection with this incident.

The 46-year-old man and one of the 41-year-old men have been released on police bail until 23 July.

The other 41-year-old man has already been released without charge.

An inquest in Mr Cox’s death was opened this week by Milton Keynes Coroner Tom Osborne. It was adjourned for investigations to take place.