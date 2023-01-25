Family pays tribute as victim is formally identified amid ongoing murder investigation involving Milton Keynes man

A grieving family has paid tribute after the victim in a murder investigation involving Milton Keynes man was formally identified.

Following the launch of a murder investigation last week after an incident in Brize Norton, police have named the victim as 28-year-old Tyron Jonsyn.

Advertisement

Tyron died following an incident in Lock Court last Monday (06/01).

Tyron Jonsyn

As reported previously by The MK Citizen, a 28-year-old MK man and a 44-year-old man from Carterton were released on bail having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Now Tyron’s family have released the following tribute:

Advertisement

“Tyron brought joy, kindness and endless love to our family.

“He was a bright light that lit up our lives.

Advertisement

“Tyron was unique, kind, loyal and irreplaceable.

“He has left his many friends and family so many special memories that we shall treasure.

Advertisement

“We will miss him forever.