Father pleads for witnesses to come forward after son was knocked unconscious in Milton Keynes collision

The father of the cyclist who was knocked unconscious in a hit-and-run incident. in Milton Keynes on 22 August is urging witnesses to come forward.

His 18-year-old son was knocked unconscious by an onrushing motorcyclist who fled the scene.

This collision took place on V4 Watling Street at the Nightflix outdoor cinema entrance at around 4:30pm.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident on Tuesday (31 August).

The victim's dad hopes that witnesses will come forward and is hoping someone in the Milton Keynes community will have dashcam footage that could help the police from between four and five on the Sunday.

The dad hopes that one of the two women who assisted his injured son in the immediate aftermath of the crash, might have seen the motorcyclist and could help the authorities.

He believes the motorcyclist might have been using the footpath and hopes anyone who knows someone who regularly rides a motorbike at that time, might inform police officers.

The father contacted the MK Citizen in the hope a further appeal might raise more awareness of this dangerous hit-and-run crash.

In Tuesday's update a Thames Valley Police spokesperson stated, the police had no working description of the offender and had made no arrests in relation to the crash.

The victim needed hospital treatment for the head injuries he suffered, but has since been discharged from Milton Keynes Hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Walker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said the following in a statement on Tuesday: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time that this happened to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.