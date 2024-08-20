Female runner is sexually assaulted by mystery cyclist in Milton Keynes
The victim, a woman in her twenties, was running along Lodge Lake behind reaGt Holm estate last Friday.
A man on a mountain bike cycled past the victim and sexually assaulted her by touching her over her clothes, say police.
they are now seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened between 5pm and 5.30pm.
The offender is described as a man of mixed ethnic background, in his late teens or early twenties. He has short dark hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt.
Investigating officer PC Ricky Martin said: “Anyone with information or footage relating to the assault should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240394172.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”