Female runner is sexually assaulted by mystery cyclist in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public to help them catch a man who sexually assaulted a female runner.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was running along Lodge Lake behind reaGt Holm estate last Friday.

A man on a mountain bike cycled past the victim and sexually assaulted her by touching her over her clothes, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

they are now seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Polcie are seeking witnesses to a sex assault in Milton Keynes

A man on a mountain bike cycled past the victim and sexually assaulted her by touching her over her clothes.

The offender is described as a man of mixed ethnic background, in his late teens or early twenties. He has short dark hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Ricky Martin said: “Anyone with information or footage relating to the assault should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240394172.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”