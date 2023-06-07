Fight between rival Man City and Man Utd fans in Milton Keynes after FA Cup final sparks police hunt

Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident involving rival football fans at Newport Pagnell motorway service station on Saturday.

It is believed the fans had travelled from Wembley, where they had watched the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Police say an altercation broke out at the service station at around 9.10pm and bottle and glasses were thrown.

Players of Manchester City celebrate alongside the FA Cup Trophy after victory during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 03, 2023 in London, England. Five men have been sentenced for illegally streaming Premier League matches. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

It is not currently known if anybody was injured, say officers.

Thames Valley Police are also investigating another fight between fans that broke out 30 minutes earlier at 8.40pm in the coach park at the Junction 8A services on the M40.

Investigating officer PC Alex Locke, Thames Valley Police’s Dedicated Football Officer, said: “These incidents appears to have been altercations between rival Manchester United and Manchester City supporters on the way back from Saturday’s FA Cup final.

“Nobody has been arrested from either incident and it is not currently known whether anybody was injured in the disorder.

Newport Pagnell services in MK

“I am appealing to anybody who was at either services and who witnessed either of incidents to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage to contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230244161 for the Oxford incident and 43230244211 for the Newport Pagnell incident.”

